Eyewitness In Murder Case Killed 3 days After Withdrawal Of Security

An eyewitness in a murder case was killed just three days after his security was withdrawn in the case. Rishipal, who was an eyewitness in the 2012 murder of brother of a municipality chairman, was shot dead by five men in Sisoli town in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.Police said Rishipal was receiving threats in connection with the case.News agency Press Trust Of India cited Superintendent of Police, Rural, Vinit Bhatnagar, who calimed that Rishipal, aged 35, was sitting on a shop with his friend when he was attacked by the assailants. Rishipal died on the spot while the shopkeeper was rushed to hospital in serious condition, police said.Police said that Rishipal's security was withdrawn only three days ago.As Assembly elections have been announced in Uttar Pradesh, officials said that security personnel are redeployed for poll arrangements. Police have launched a search operation to nab the assailants.Additional police has been deployed in the area.