Yes, That's A Mumbai Cop Trying To Run Over Pedestrian. Chilling Video

CCTV shows a policeman trying to run over a man in a busy market near Mumbai.
Highlights
- Constable filmed running into pedestrian in Thane near Mumbai
- Was outraged because the man owed him three lakhs
- Pedestrian flung into air, landed on car's hood, fell off, was unhurt
The constable, who is not in uniform, has been identified as Ramesh Awate and can be seen hitting a pedestrian with his car in Thane, a huge eastern suburb of the financial capital. The pedestrian, Atul Pathe, is then lurched onto the hood of the Innova as it drives a few feet.
Mr Pethe, who was thrown off the bonnet after being carried a few feet, was luckily not hurt.
The policeman was reportedly enraged over the victim not repaying a three-lakh loan and is missing now.
Security cameras at a local shop filmed the shocking incident.
Constable Ramesh Awate also worked as the driver of Encounter Specialist Vijay Salaksar who was killed in the 26/11 attacks.