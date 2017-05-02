Yes, That's A Mumbai Cop Trying To Run Over Pedestrian. Chilling Video

Highlights Constable filmed running into pedestrian in Thane near Mumbai Was outraged because the man owed him three lakhs Pedestrian flung into air, landed on car's hood, fell off, was unhurt

CCTV shows a policeman trying to run over a man in a busy market near Mumbai.The constable, who is not in uniform, has been identified as Ramesh Awate and can be seen hitting a pedestrian with his car in Thane, a huge eastern suburb of the financial capital. The pedestrian, Atul Pathe, is then lurched onto the hood of the Innova as it drives a few feet.Mr Pethe, who was thrown off the bonnet after being carried a few feet, was luckily not hurt.The policeman was reportedly enraged over the victim not repaying a three-lakh loan and is missing now.Security cameras at a local shop filmed the shocking incident.Constable Ramesh Awate also worked as the driver of Encounter Specialist Vijay Salaksar who was killed in the 26/11 attacks.