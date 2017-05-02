News Flash
India to register 7.1 per cent GDP this year, 7.5 per cent in 2018, says UN report: news agency PTI

Yes, That's A Mumbai Cop Trying To Run Over Pedestrian. Chilling Video

Mumbai | Written by | Updated: May 02, 2017 13:14 IST
22 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Yes, That's A Mumbai Cop Trying To Run Over Pedestrian. Chilling Video

Click to Play

Constable Ramesh Awate can be seen hitting a pedestrian with his car in Thane in a chilling video.

Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. Constable filmed running into pedestrian in Thane near Mumbai
  2. Was outraged because the man owed him three lakhs
  3. Pedestrian flung into air, landed on car's hood, fell off, was unhurt
CCTV shows a policeman trying to run over a man in a busy market near Mumbai.

The constable, who is not in uniform, has been identified as Ramesh Awate and can be seen hitting a pedestrian with his car in Thane, a huge eastern suburb of the financial capital. The pedestrian, Atul Pathe, is then lurched onto the hood of the Innova as it drives a few feet.

Mr Pethe, who was thrown off the bonnet after being carried a few feet, was luckily not hurt.

The policeman was reportedly enraged over the victim not repaying a three-lakh loan and is missing now.
 
thane constable hitting man

A pedestrian was thrown off the bonnet after being hit by a Thane constable's car

Security cameras at a local shop filmed the shocking incident.

Constable Ramesh Awate also worked as the driver of Encounter Specialist Vijay Salaksar who was killed in the 26/11 attacks.

Trending

Share this story on

22 Shares
ALSO READArvind Kejriwal Begins AAP Reconstruction, Bigger Role Likely For Kumar Vishwas
Mumbai policeman accidentThane copRamesh Awate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2Microsoft Event

................................ Advertisement ................................