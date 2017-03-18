World's Heaviest Woman Drops 140 Kg Since Arrival In India

Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty previously weighed around 500 kilos

Eman Ahmed, the Egyptian national who is believed to be the world's heaviest woman, has lost over 140 kg since her arrival in India for weight reduction treatment, doctors said today.She is being treated by a team led by Dr Mufazzal Lakdawala at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai where she underwent a weight loss surgery earlier this month."Eman's current weight is 358 kg," the hospital said in a statement today. When she arrived in Mumbai on February 11 by a specially modified aircraft, she weighed 500 kg.She is currently on "two hourly liquid feeding regime" where she is given low-sodium protein powder mixed with soy milk. Daily, she receives about 1,800 calories, the statement said."Her levels of uric acid remain a challenge," it added. Eman still receives her feed through a tube because of the difficulty in swallowing fluids due to a stroke she had suffered earlier, doctors said.Emam Ahmed's family told the doctor that as a child she was diagnosed with elephantiasis, a condition that causes the limbs and other body parts to swell, leaving her almost immobile.Emam Ahmed has suffered a stroke and faced a series of other serious ailments owing to her weight including diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension and sleep deprivation.Bariatric surgery is a stomach-shrinking bypass procedure carried out on those wanting to lose excessive weight.It is increasingly common in India, which has a growing problem with obesity, particularly in urban areas.