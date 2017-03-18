World's Heaviest Woman Drops 140 Kg Since Arrival In India

She is being treated by a team led by Dr Mufazzal Lakdawala at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai where she underwent a weight loss surgery earlier this month.
"Eman's current weight is 358 kg," the hospital said in a statement today. When she arrived in Mumbai on February 11 by a specially modified aircraft, she weighed 500 kg.
She is currently on "two hourly liquid feeding regime" where she is given low-sodium protein powder mixed with soy milk. Daily, she receives about 1,800 calories, the statement said.
"Her levels of uric acid remain a challenge," it added. Eman still receives her feed through a tube because of the difficulty in swallowing fluids due to a stroke she had suffered earlier, doctors said.
Emam Ahmed's family told the doctor that as a child she was diagnosed with elephantiasis, a condition that causes the limbs and other body parts to swell, leaving her almost immobile.
Emam Ahmed has suffered a stroke and faced a series of other serious ailments owing to her weight including diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension and sleep deprivation.
Bariatric surgery is a stomach-shrinking bypass procedure carried out on those wanting to lose excessive weight.
It is increasingly common in India, which has a growing problem with obesity, particularly in urban areas.