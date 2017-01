A 28-year-old woman was attacked with a sharp object by an unidentified person near Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on Thursday night. She has been admitted in a hospital.The woman was waiting for a friend when the attacker stabbed her from behind. She lay in a pool of blood till she was discovered by her friend who rushed her to a hospital, police said.A case of attempted murder has been registered and the police are searching for the attacker.