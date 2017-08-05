Three School Students Drown Off Mumbai Beach

Three students from a Dharavi school were drowned on Saturday morning when they ventured into choppy waters of the Arabian Sea off the Dadar Chowpatty beach here, an official said.According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Disaster Control, Bharat Hanumanta, 13, Rohit Yadav, 15, and Anup Yadav, 16, from UM High School were swept away around 11.15 a.m.Mumbai fire brigade personnel fished out the bodies after searching for around an hour.The officials said no lifeguards are posted at the beach even though it has been declared a danger zone due to a rocky seashore.