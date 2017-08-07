Techie Returns From US, Finds Mother's Decomposed Body In Mumbai Home

The woman, identified as Asha Sahani, police said. "She had been living alone at her apartment in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri after the death of her husband. Her only son, Rituraj, is a software engineer and stays in the US," the official said.

Mumbai | | Updated: August 07, 2017 16:30 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Techie Returns From US, Finds Mother's Decomposed Body In Mumbai Home

Mumbai Police is investigating a case after a woman was found dead by her son who returned from US

Mumbai:  The decomposed body of a 63-year-old woman was found at her residence in suburban Andheri in Mumbai on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The woman, identified as Asha Sahani, police said. "She had been living alone at her apartment in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri after the death of her husband. Her only son, Rituraj, is a software engineer and stays in the US," the official said.

"Rituraj landed in Mumbai on Sunday. After he reached their house in Lokhandwala, he rang the door bell, but did not get any response from inside. Rituraj then called a key maker and got the door opened around 4:30 pm," the official said.

The body was completely decomposed, the official said, adding that the exact cause and time of her death is yet to be ascertained.

Her body has been sent to hospital for post-mortem. Oshiwara police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation into the matter is underway.
 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READSaudi Arabia Builds Cities In The Sand To Move Beyond Oil
Decomposed Body Mumbai HomeUS Techie Dead MotherMumbai Police

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalAmazon SaleBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................