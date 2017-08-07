Techie Returns From US, Finds Mother's Decomposed Body In Mumbai Home

The decomposed body of a 63-year-old woman was found at her residence in suburban Andheri in Mumbai on Sunday, a senior police official said.The woman, identified as Asha Sahani, police said. "She had been living alone at her apartment in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri after the death of her husband. Her only son, Rituraj, is a software engineer and stays in the US," the official said."Rituraj landed in Mumbai on Sunday. After he reached their house in Lokhandwala, he rang the door bell, but did not get any response from inside. Rituraj then called a key maker and got the door opened around 4:30 pm," the official said.The body was completely decomposed, the official said, adding that the exact cause and time of her death is yet to be ascertained.Her body has been sent to hospital for post-mortem. Oshiwara police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation into the matter is underway.