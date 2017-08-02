Sheena Bora Murder Case: Indrani Mukerjea's Driver Says He Fears For His Life

Sheena Bora murder case accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai on Tuesday said he fears for his life. Main accused Indrani Mukerjea's former driver spoke about his apprehensions regarding his safety and security on Tuesday with the investigating officer of the case, after prosecution concluded his examination in a special CBI court.After the examination, KK Singh, the investigating officer from the CBI made an application in the court saying, "After his deposition in the court, Rai met me and expressed that he is apprehensive about his personal safety and security inside the jail and while he is travelling to attend the proceedings in the court." This development came after Rai identified Indrani, Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna in the court.The court on the application ordered, "It appears that the life and safety of approver Mr Shyamvar Rai is in danger. The superintendent of Thane jail is hereby directed to give utmost safety and cover to the under trial prisoner Rai, even during the transit from jail to court along with proper escort on a date of hearing."Earlier, during the deposition, Rai continued with his statement, which was being examined by CBI prosecutor Kavita Patil. He told court that a few days after killing Sheena, Indrani asked him to look for another job. Rai said, "Indrani also told me to throw away a parcel somewhere. Kajal (Indrani's secretary) gave me three months' salary. When I opened the parcel to see [what was inside] [I saw] that there was a pistol and cartridges."Rai claimed he tried to throw the pistol and cartridges twice. He gathered the courage to throw it a third time, but was caught by the Khar police at Carter Road. He was taken to a police station and on the second day, he voluntarily made revelations about Sheena Bora's murder case. He told cops that Indrani, Sanjeev and himself, picked up Indrani's sister [Sheena] at Bandra, took her to some place and killed her.He further said that during the time he was in jail, "Mujhe pachtava hua" (I felt regretful) and so, he filed an application before court to record his statement. Rai identified that statement after reading it for around 10 minutes in the witness box.He was also asked to identify the bag in which Mikhail was supposed to be put after they killed him. He identified the bag and also the shoes Indrani had bought.When Patil asked him to identify the accused, he looked around and then pointed at "Indrani madam, Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Saab." Indrani was spotted with a big smile on her face. The prosecution concluded its examination.Indrani's lawyer Sudeep Pasbola asked Rai, "When was the first time the police recorded your statement?" Rai took some time and said August 22, 2015, but later said he cannot recollect the date. The defence now will cross-examine Rai in the next hearing, which is on August 4.