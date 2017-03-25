Service Tax Department Summons Govinda For Rs 70 Lakh Dues

Bollywood actor and former parliamentarian Govinda appeared before the tax department today following a summons to him for not paying service tax dues of around Rs 70 lakh. "Govinda appeared in person at our Juhu office today and assured us of clearing his dues of around Rs 70 lakh over the next few days," a department official said.The actor did not respond to phone calls and text messages. The official said as per Govinda's balance sheet of the past three years, he has earned Rs 5 crore by endorsing products, or acting in TV commercials or movies. He was supposed to pay service tax to the tune of Rs 70 lakh, but the actor did not do so despite intimation by the department.As the actor didn't appear before the tax department despite summons issued last week, officials had visited his house in Juhu last week to record his statement. But the actor was not present.Finally, Govinda, who was a Congress MP from North Mumbai from 2004 to 2009, was traced to his office nearby where his statement was recorded by the department officials last Wednesday following which he was asked to appear at the Juhu office, the official added.Meanwhile, actor Salman Khan has topped the list of highest advance tax payers for this fiscal. Hrithik Roshan shared the second spot with Akshay Kumar. Comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar also feature in the top 10 Bollywood celebrity advance tax payer list for the 2016-17 financial year.