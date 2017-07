A landslide at Zig Zag road at Pali Hill in Mumbai's Bandra has been added to the list of incidents that the city has witnessed due to heavy rains this season. The landslide happened early morning on Saturday at the upscale area on the west coast of Mumbai, which is home to some of the most famous actors like Sanjay Dutt and Dilip Kumar.The landslide, according to the BMC or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, took place because the road was very old. A portion of the road caved in the backyard of two shops and three cars were damaged. Traffic on the Zig Zag Road and the Pali Market Road were disturbed after three trees were uprooted.The damaged road had halted the traffic till late evening. Two trees were removed from the road for safety reasons. No injuries or casualties were reported in the accident.