Collapse
Expand

Posters On Maharashtra Chief Minister's Comments Evoke BJP Ire

Mumbai | | Updated: January 02, 2017 18:39 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Posters On Maharashtra Chief Minister's Comments Evoke BJP Ire

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said a man like him from Nagpur will transform Mumbai.

Mumbai:  Ahead of the crucial BMC elections due next month, posters in Mumbai about Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' comments on city's development have prompted BJP to react sharply.

The posters mock Mr Fadnavis over his statement that "a person from Nagpur (read Mr Fadnavis) will transform Mumbai."

"The person from Nagpur should instead keep Maharashtra united," one such poster says.

"On the other hand, a person from Mumbai will ensure that Maharashtra is kept united, along with Mumbai," the poster added.

The poster does not mention the name of any party, amid speculation that it may be work of bickering ally Shiv Sena which is seeking to thwart BJP's ambition of wresting control of India's richest civic body.

"This (the posters) is the work by someone who is afraid of our party's development agenda," Mumbai BJP unit president Ashish Shelar said.

"When I leave the CM's post, people of Mumbai will have to remember that a person from Nagpur transformed the city," Mr Fadnavis had said at an event in Nagpur on Sunday. 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READMulayam Singh Yadav Says 'Never Betrayed Anyone' As War With Son Akhilesh Shifts To Delhi: 10 Points
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavisfadnavis posterBMCBMC ElectionsBrihanmumbai Municipal CorporationBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreAnurag ThakurBCCI vs Lodha Panel

................................ Advertisement ................................