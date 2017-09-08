Pistol-Like Object Found In Air Cargo At Mumbai Airport

Aviation security said the parcel was detected yesterday.

Mumbai | | Updated: September 08, 2017 23:23 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pistol-Like Object Found In Air Cargo At Mumbai Airport

The pistol replica was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Mumbai:  A pistol-like object was detected in an air cargo parcel from Spain, at the Mumbai airport.

Officials involved in aviation security said the parcel was detected yesterday and it was bound for Jaipur after clearance from Mumbai.

"The cargo clearing agents and security staff of the airline called in CISF security personnel who recovered a pistol-like object from the parcel that had arrived from Spain," they said.

The pistol replica was handed over to the police for further investigation. It looks like someone had booked a toy gun in the parcel, they said, adding the police are investigating the incident.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READ11 Thai Men, One By One, Married The Same Woman Who Then Allegedly Vanished With Their Money
pistol-like object detectedMumbai airport

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................