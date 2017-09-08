Pistol-Like Object Found In Air Cargo At Mumbai Airport

A pistol-like object was detected in an air cargo parcel from Spain, at the Mumbai airport.Officials involved in aviation security said the parcel was detected yesterday and it was bound for Jaipur after clearance from Mumbai."The cargo clearing agents and security staff of the airline called in CISF security personnel who recovered a pistol-like object from the parcel that had arrived from Spain," they said.The pistol replica was handed over to the police for further investigation. It looks like someone had booked a toy gun in the parcel, they said, adding the police are investigating the incident.