Pilot Spots 'Drone-Like Object' Flying Near Mumbai Airport

Mumbai | | Updated: February 20, 2017 02:39 IST
Around 2 pm, the pilot of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight noticed a drone-like object in the sky.

Mumbai:  A pilot of a private airline on Sunday spotted a 'drone-like object' flying in vicinity of the domestic airport in Mumbai, police said. Around 2 pm, the pilot of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight noticed a drone-like object in the sky. Following this, the pilot immediately alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

ATC later brought the matter to the notice of police control room at 2:24 pm, a senior police official said. The pilot informed the ATC that he spotted a drone-like object approximately 3 nautical miles from the runaway, he said.

According to the official, the pilot spotted the drone-like object around 900-feet from the ground level, seconds after the flight took off.

