Mumbai's Next 48 Hours Filled With Rain, Trains Late, Traffic Jams Build

The rains are in full spate in the city and if the weather department is to be believed, you can expect more showers throughout the day.As per the Regional meteriological centre, Mumbai, the city will experience intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rain fall in a few places in the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours. They also predict intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rain fall. A few places in the city and suburbs are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall.As per m-indicator trains on the Harbour line are running approximately 10 minutes late. The western line is experiencing a 15 minute delay and the central line are delayed as well. Trans harbor trains are so far, running as per schedule but there have been certain commuter reports of trains halting at Nerul station.The rains have affected traffic as well with several spots on the Western Express highway being jammed. Apart from that JVLR also has a traffic jam along the stretch that runs over Masjid Wadi. All in all expect to experience traffic snarls along your commute in suburban Mumbai.There is some flooding reported on the internal roads of Bandra - from Bandra west towards Santacruz.Rainfall recorded so far:According to the met department, between 8am on August 27 to 8am on August 28, Mumbai recorded 102mm of rainfall. Worli recorded 63.75mm of rains, Byculla recorded 78.21 mm, Bhandup 90.63 mm and Vikhroli, 111.96 mm.High tide:High tide of 3.35 meters is expected at 4.35 pm today. It is expected to wane into low tide at 11.23pm.