Mumbaikars, You Can See Penguins At Byculla Zoo Starting Today

Since their arrival at the Byculla Zoo in July last year, the penguins were kept in a quarantine zone. The zoo authorities moved them to the public exhibit area on March 6 after the necessary tests.
Another member of their flock, 18-month-old Dory had died in the zoo last October due to a bacterial infection, stirring up a political row and concerns if the penguins can survive in Mumbai's tropical climate.
The eight penguins -- three males and five females -- were brought to the Mumbai zoo at the cost of Rs 2 crores.
The penguin enclosure is spread over 1,800 square feet and consists of a water pool, accommodation area, air handling units and a cooling system. Zoo authorities said that the penguins are kept in a temperature range of 16 to 18 degrees.
Shiv Sena youth wing leader Aaditya Thackeray tweeted that the penguin enclosure would be a "massive attraction". "I'm extremely proud that we are the first and only city in India to have these beautiful penguins at our zoo," he said.
(With PTI inputs)