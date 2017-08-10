Mumbai Woman Says She Was Stalked For Rejecting Techie's Proposal

For Ankita (name changed), the last two years have been nothing short of a journey to hell and back.Krishna Pandey, 20, an IT engineer has been harassing her ever since she declined his marriage proposal.The accused has been making and sending obscene posts and message on Facebook and WhatsApp and reading other conversations on the platforms by hacking into her account.This is not all; he also stalked her to her new home. Ankita went to the Goregaon police station to lodge an FIR, but the police only registered an NC.After she got to know from an advocate that she has been criminally harassed, she approached the cops again, following which they finally filed the case on August 3. However, they have not made any arrests yet.According to the police sources, she is an animation teacher from Varanasi and came to Mumbai two years ago to study the same. She used to reside at Airoli with her uncle. Pandey was a resident of a nearby society and they knew each other, as his father was her family priest.Krishna was working for a call centre in Airoli, where Ankita had also worked for a few months. As per Ankita's statement to the cops, Pandey had asked her to marry him, but she said no. After that, he began harassing her. She was forced to leave her uncle's home and live with another relative in Goregaon. But, Pandey refused to stop and allegedly followed her there too. He was found standing several times outside the building she was living in late at night.As per her statement, Pandey also hacked her Facebook and WhatsApp. He also posted a photo on his Facebook account, saying she's his wife and cannot live without her. "She approached me and narrated the whole incident also said she had gone to the police station to complain, but the on-duty officer just registered an NC. I explained to her that this is a serious crime, after which she went there again, narrated the incident, after which the cops registered the case," said Adnan Shaikh, her advocate."We have registered a case under section 354(K), (D) 506 and 509 of the IPC and 66(e) of the IT Act against the accused and the investigation is on," said a police official from Goregaon police station.