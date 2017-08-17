Mumbai Wedding Planner Arrested At Abu Dhabi Airport For Possessing Drugs

Aditya Motwane, who runs one of Mumbai's most well-known wedding planning businesses was arrested at the Abu Dhabi International Airport on August 8 and is currently in prison after airport security allegedly found drugs in his possession.Mr Motwane has organised some of the most talked about and extravagant weddings in the city through his agency, Motwane Entertainment and Weddings. He has planned weddings for several well-known personalities, including Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma's wedding in Hyderabad, Jindal and Jasani wedding in Austria, Hinduja and Mahtani wedding in Jaipur and many more.According to the airport authorities Mr Motwane was intercepted during a random check as authorities suspected he had taken drugs. Following, a search of his bags showed he was carrying a small quantity of drugs. The blood tests have been conducted on him. According to the rules, Mr Motwane will be given an opportunity to consult a lawyer.While UAE has very strict laws to combat narcotics smuggling, last year a new law was passed, that has downgraded the use of illegal drugs to a misdemeanour and other forms of punishment has been prescribed, apart from the earlier punishment of a four-year jail term, for first-time offenders. Under the new law, drug abuse is no longer felony and the punishment options include a stint in a rehabilitation centre, community service and fines.