Mumbai University Sued For Rs. 10 Lakh By 3 Students Over Delayed Results Mumbai University has missed three deadlines to declare exam results - July 31, August 5 and August 15. Results, that were to be assessed online, have been held up despite the university says it is preparing to declare results soon.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Mumbai University has missed three deadlines to declare exam results - July 31, August 5 and August 15. Mumbai: Three law students of



The university has missed three deadlines to declare exam results - July 31, August 5 and August 15. Results, that were to be assessed online, have been held up despite the university says it is preparing to declare results soon.



The student petitioners - Sachin Pawar, Abhishek Bhat and Ravishekhar Pandey - have requested the court to order the university to declare results in three days and pay compensation Rs. 10 lakh for loss of educational and employment opportunities and mental agonies suffered by the students.



The petitioners have also demanded setting up of a commission to probe the reason for the delay. The students want this panel to be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or a retired Chief Justice of the High Court.



Mumbai University's acting Vice-Chancellor Devanand Shinde, who was brought in to clean up the mess after Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh went on leave, had told NDTV last week, "We have started working on these issues. We have mobilized teachers for more assessments during this period. At the same time, by identifying the different technical issues, we could make the required changes and I am sure very soon we will be able to declare results."



The university says that it will be able to declare results of the undergraduate courses in arts, science, Information Technology and management studies very soon but commerce and law students may have to wait longer.



(With inputs from PTI)



Three law students of Mumbai University have moved the Bombay High Court asking the court to order their university to pay a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh for the delay in announcing the exam results.The university has missed three deadlines to declare exam results - July 31, August 5 and August 15. Results, that were to be assessed online, have been held up despite the university says it is preparing to declare results soon.The student petitioners - Sachin Pawar, Abhishek Bhat and Ravishekhar Pandey - have requested the court to order the university to declare results in three days and pay compensation Rs. 10 lakh for loss of educational and employment opportunities and mental agonies suffered by the students.The petitioners have also demanded setting up of a commission to probe the reason for the delay. The students want this panel to be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or a retired Chief Justice of the High Court.Mumbai University's acting Vice-Chancellor Devanand Shinde, who was brought in to clean up the mess after Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh went on leave, had told NDTV last week, "We have started working on these issues. We have mobilized teachers for more assessments during this period. At the same time, by identifying the different technical issues, we could make the required changes and I am sure very soon we will be able to declare results."The university says that it will be able to declare results of the undergraduate courses in arts, science, Information Technology and management studies very soon but commerce and law students may have to wait longer.