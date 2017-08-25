Mumbai Prepares For Festivities With Ganesh Chaturthi Starting Today

Idols of Lord Ganesh are prepared for the 12 day festive period

Lord Ganesh is famous for his fondness of modaks

Today marks the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi. The 12 day festival is highly celebrated in Mumbai. The festival, which will end on September 5, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesh.Many families install clay statues of Lord Ganesh in their homes, as he is said to be a harbinger of good fortune.Apart from the festivities at homes, nearly 7,610 Ganeshotsav Mandals, or pandals, have been set up across the city.On the 12th day, on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, the idols are immersed into the sea.But apart from its religious roots, Ganesh Chaturthi is also a cultural celebration that brings people out on the streets. The pandals, apart from being sites to go and pray, also host a variety of cultural events, with song, dance and theater being regular features.Food is also a major part of the festivities. Lord Ganesh's favourite snacks are prepared across the cities, with some of the finest Marathi dishes cooked across homes.The modak, which is a sweet dumpling made with rice flour and stuffed with a mix of coconut shavings and jiggery, is a Ganesh Chaturthi favourite. With Lord Ganesh being known as "modapriya" due to his fondness of modaks, different versions of the sweet are prepared over the course of the celebrations.Apart from modaks, bananas, laddus and puffed rice are popular during the festival.With huge crowds expected to participate in the colourful celebrations in the city, police have also increased their security.From CCTV cameras in pandals, to the use of drones, the cops are taking serious measures to avoid any mishaps.Bomb squads, dog squads and anti-terror units have also been deployed, and holidays of all police personnel on the day of Ganesh Visarjan have been cancelled.