Mumbai Pays Tribute To Dabbawalas With A Glittering Statue

An art installation, in the form of a statue paying tributes to the ubiquitous Dabbawalas (tiffin carriers) of Mumbai, was unveiled in Mumbai on Friday.The work is part of a private art foundation in partnership with Mumbai municipal corporation and is located at Haji Ali.A creation of Mumbai-based sculptor Valay Shende, the installation is a tribute to Dabbawalas, the network of lunch-delivery men who ferry lunch boxes from homes to offices and back with precision and efficiency that has earned them accolades.Shende's Dabbawala is a 13-feet sculpture made of stainless steel discs.The Dabbawalas' on-time delivery and service excellence had ever piqued the curiosity of Harvard Business School professors who studied their unique business model. The Dabbawalas have also been honoured by the British royal family.Subhash Talekar, general secretary of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, said, "We have been serving Mumbai for 126 years and have put in a lot of hard work and labour to ensure that tiffins reach our customers on time. We are grateful for the honour."