Mumbai: Female Crossfit Athlete Drops Dead While Working Out In The Gym

CCTV grabs show that while performing exercises at the gym, Zenida fell down

Zenida Carvalho is a state-level gold medallist.

While performing some warm-up exercises on her first day at a Nalasopara-based gym, a 29-year-old woman athlete, who is a state-level gold medallist, died of cardiac arrest.The deceased has been identified as Zenida Carvalho, a resident of Madhuban Heights in Nalasopara (east). The incident occurred yesterday morning at Cardio Gym Crossfit in Evershine Nagar. Carvalho, who is the only earning member of her family, was suffering from diabetes for the past couple of years.According to police, Carvalho was doing some light exercises, when suddenly she fell down and became unconscious. The gym staffers and other people present at the spot, rushed her to the nearest hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival. The on-duty doctor said that she died due to cardiac arrest.Carvalho was a state-level champion in short put and had also won medals for discus and javelin throw, in district and state-level competitions.Speaking to mid-day, Karvalo's childhood friend Madhumita Pujari said, "She has participated in a lot of sports competitions in school, mainly in the seventh and eighth standard. She was also interested in gymnastics and had won medals for it in various school competitions. She became a state-level champion in shot put when she was pursuing her Bachelors in Arts. From next month, she was supposed to join as an intern in Cooper Hospital."When contacted, inspector Sanjay Hazare from Waliv police station said, "An accidental death case has been registered in the matter. Following post-mortem, the body was handed over to her parents."------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------->> Before starting an intensive workout regime, ensure that you have been working out on a moderate level for several months. Anything up to brisk walking is considered moderate-level exercise.>> It's a good idea to consult your doctor before working out in the gym, especially if you are above 40 and/or have blood pressure, cholesterol and family history of diabetes.>> While exercising, if you feel any kind of discomfort, or unusual shortness of breath, stop. Don't try and push yourself through the discomfort.