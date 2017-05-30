Mumbai Driver Thrashed With Belts Over Parking Spot

Victim was attacked after he told one of them to park bike elsewhere, instead of blocking gate.

Mumbai | | Updated: May 30, 2017 12:13 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mumbai Driver Thrashed With Belts Over Parking Spot

Sarkar Plaza Apartments on Hill Road where the incident took place. (Inset) Driver Sagar Gawli.

Mumbai:  Barely a week after a Nashik businessman died after he was thrown off a bridge for reprimanding speeding bikers, a group of young men thrashed a driver with leather belts inside a Bandra residential society because he allegedly asked one of them not to park in front of the gate.

On Saturday evening, Sagar Gawli (40) was waiting in the car below his employer Faiyaz Virani's building in Sarkar Plaza, Bandra West, when he spotted a young man park his bike right outside the gate of the building and block the entry. When Gawli approached the man and asked him to park his vehicle elsewhere, the man broke into an argument. In the ensuing fight, the man slapped him. Gawli hit him back, but was caught off guard when two of his friends joined the fight.

The two men, armed with leather belts, were captured on CCTV cameras thrashing Gawli. "On hearing the commotion, I looked out of the window and noticed a few young boys beat up my driver mercilessly. I rushed downstairs and tried to intervene. When that did not help, I called the police control room and asked for help. However, by the time the Bandra police reached the spot, the men had fled," said Virani, who is also chairman of the building.

Virani rushed Gawli to Bhabha Hospital. "He had to get six to seven stitches to the head. His eye is swollen and he has been told to rest for at least a week," said Virani.

According to Virani, the trio looked like they were college students. "I cannot believe that youngsters can be so violent that they would thrash somebody twice their age."

The Bandra police registered an FIR and are on the lookout for the accused.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READThis Video Shot By Young Soldier Fighting ISIS Went Viral
parking SpotMumbai parkingParking ScuffleParking disputeMumbai crime

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket ScoreCBSE 10th ResultsFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................