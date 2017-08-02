Mumbai Crime: Pervert Held For Filming Girl, Sharing Video On WhatsApp

The man allegedly climbed up a drainpipe to the 22-year-old student's third-floor home to film her in the washroom.

Mumbai | August 02, 2017
The accused man put up the video on WhatsApp group for employees of the building (Representational)

Mumbai:  The Vikhroli Parksite police on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old pervert and stalker for allegedly filming a 22-year-old college student in her washroom by climbing up the drainpipe to her third-floor home, and then, circulating the video on WhatsApp. The accused has been identified as Lakhan Mane, a sweeper in the society where the victim lives.

According to the police, Mane would ogle at the girl and had been keeping a watch on her movements and even had her cellphone number. He allegedly was also stalking her daily on Facebook.

On Saturday, Mane climbed up to the third floor and surreptitiously filmed her through her washroom window. He then put up the video on the WhatsApp group for employees of the building. An officer said, "In the first hour, no one realised what the video was, but later, a member identified the girl and informed her and her family. They then approached us to register a complaint."

The police have charged Mane under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act, later arresting him and seizing his mobile phone.

