Mumbai Cop's Son, Arrested For Killing Mother, Gets Police Custody Till June 2

A city police inspector's son, arrested in connection with the killing of his mother, was today sent to police custody till June 2.Siddhant Ganore, 21, who was detained from a hotel in Jodhpur yesterday, was brought to the megapolis this morning, a senior police official said.He was produced in a Bandra court, which sent him to police custody, he added.Deepali Ganore (42), wife of Dnyaneshwar Ganore (49) who was part of a team that had probed the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, was found dead with her throat slit in their flat at Prabhat Colony in suburban Santa Cruz on Tuesday night.The police told the court that there were nine stab wounds on Deepali's body and it was a premeditated and cold-blooded killing.The police, while seeking custody, said they also want to conduct DNA test for the blood traces that were used to write on the wall.Dyaneshwar is currently attached with Khar police station.