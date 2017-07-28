Mumbai Boss Calls Teen To Mall To Pay Salary, Slashes Her Face

All this 19-year-old girl had demanded was her salary; instead, the team leader of the tele-calling firm in Bhandup she had worked at slashed her face and neck and escaped. The girl is undergoing treatment at M T Agrawal Hospital in Mulund. The police have filed a case against the 23-year-old absconding accused.According to the police, victim Kajal Shinde lives in Chandivli with her sister Chitra and parents. After appearing for their HSC exams, the sisters decided to do a summer job. "We approached the tele-calling company. We were assured a salary of R7,000 for a month's work," said Chitra.When they left the job in June, after working for a month, the company assured them that they would get paid in 15 days. In the meantime, their results were declared and they got admission in Sinhgadh College, Chandivli. Kajal followed it up with team leader Aniket Gaikwad, who again asked for two more days. "He continued this till July 26," said Chitra.Around 7.30 am on Thursday, Kajal got a call from Gaikwad. "He asked us to meet him at Dreams Mall in Bhandup for the salaries. When we reached the place, he told me to come with him to the mall's top floor alone. I did as asked," said Kajal."I was scared when we reached; it was just the two of us. When I asked for the salaries, he took out a knife and slashed my face and neck. In trying to stop him, I sustained injuries on my fingers, left hand and right elbow. Somehow, I managed to push him away and escape from the spot."Chitra, who was waiting downstairs, saw her sister running towards her. She said, "Blood was dripping from her dupatta. I didn't know what to do. When I started shouting for help, a passer-by called the police." Officers reached and called the 108 ambulance service and rushed Kajal to M T Agrawal Hospital.Kajal's father Bapu Shinde said, "I was shocked when a policeman called me up and told me about the incident. My daughters were just asking for their earnings. If they didn't wish to give it, they could have just said so. Why do this? I will make sure the culprit goes behind bars."The Bhandup police have registered an FIR against Gaikwad under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous injury). He will be arrested soon," said Shrinivas Panhale, senior inspector.Gaikwad had reportedly asked a couple of other employees to meet him and take their salaries. A girl from Mumbra said, "He had called me the same day, but I missed the call. When I called him back around 10 am, he did not answer. After that I came to know about the attack."