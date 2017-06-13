Man Objects To Couple Kissing In Public In Mumbai, Gets Stabbed

A 27-year-old man was stabbed with a broken glass and injured after he objected to a couple kissing in public in Parel in central Mumbai on Monday, police said.The incident occurred when Ganesh Sahane, who was passing by the road near a renowned college, noticed a man and his female friend kissing each other.According to police, when Mr Sahane objected to their act, the accused, identified as Monty, abused Sahane and beat him up with the help of five of his friends.During the scuffle, Monty allegedly stabbed Sahane with a glass of a broken bottle, police said.After police were informed, they took the injured Mr Sahane to a civic-run hospital, where his condition is out of danger.Police managed to catch hold of one of the five persons who were involved in attacking Mr Sahane, an official said.A case is being registered by police.