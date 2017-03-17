Lawyer Seeks FIR Against TVF Founder Arunabh Kumar, Over Harassment Charges

A lawyer today filed an application with (MIDC) police station in suburban Andheri, demanding registration of FIR for sexual harassment against Arunabh Kumar, founder of web entertainment firm The Viral Fever (TVF).The complaint referred to accusations of sexual harassment against Mr Kumar made in a blog post by an anonymous woman who claimed to be a former TVF employee. TVF has denied the allegations.Advocate Rizwan Siddqiuee, the lawyer, said that a third person can set in motion a criminal case in such matters, so he had approached the police."I have filed a complaint against Arunabh Kumar for intentionally indulging in various wilful, criminal, vulgar and contentious acts of sexual harassment against a woman at workplace," he said.Senior police inspector Shailesh Pasalwad of MIDC police said they had received Siddiquee's application/complaint."No FIR has been registered yet. We will investigate the matter before taking further action," the officer said.Several women associated with TVF alleged sexual harassment by Mr Kumar after the anonymous blog-post went viral. TVF has denied these charges.