Indu Mill Land Transferred To Maharashtra Government For Ambedkar Memorial

Mumbai | | Updated: March 25, 2017 15:28 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indu Mill Land Transferred To Maharashtra Government For Ambedkar Memorial

Devendra Fadnavis thanked PM Modi and Smriti Irani for handing over the land to state government.

Mumbai:  Decks have been cleared for the construction of a memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar near Chaityabhoomi in central Mumbai with the 12 acres of Indu Mill land being formally transferred to the state government today.

The transfer documents were handed over to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale at the Vidhan Bhavan here today.

Making a statement in the Legislative Assembly later, Mr Fadnavis announced the transfer of land and said the state government's name has been incorporated in the land records.

He said the Centre had allowed the state government to start work on the land and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has already begun clearing the area. Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) permissions have also been acquired.

Mr Fadnavis said the transfer of development rights (TDR) has been given to the National Textile Corporation (NTC) by the state government.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Smriti Irani for handing over the land to the state government.

He reiterated the government's commitment to build a grand memorial of Dr Ambedkar to fulfill aspirations of people of Maharashtra.

After the function, Ms Irani said the Centre has seen the effort of Mr Fadnavis and the people in Maharashtra towards this memorial. "We are glad that this dream will come true now," she said.

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READMani Shankar Aiyar's Rebuttal To Chandan Mitra On Yogi Adityanath
Babasaheb AmbedkarDr AmbedkarChaityabhoomi12 acresIndu Mill landtransferredDevendra FadnavisSmriti IraniNarendra ModiAmbedkar Memorial

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreMachineTrappedAnaarkali Of AarahReliance Jio Prime Membership FreePhillauri

................................ Advertisement ................................