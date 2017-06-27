Indrani Mukerjea Wants To Detail Co-Prisoner's Alleged Sex Assault, Death

Highlights Indrani Mukerjea in jail since 2015 for allegedly murdering daughter She was part of riot at Mumbai jail on Saturday after a prisoner died The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted, killed by jail officials

Former media entrepreneur Indrani Mukerjea is willing to testify before a court about the death of a woman prisoner that led to a riot on Saturday morning at a jail in the heart of Mumbai. The case against a jail official alleges that the woman who died was beaten and sexually assaulted.Six jail officials have been suspended in connection with the inmate's death. A case of murder has been filed against one of them.Ms Mukerjea has been accused by jail officials of inciting and participating in the riot which saw women prisoners rushing to the rooftop of the jail while others set newspapers on fire. Her lawyers say she wants to make a statement in court on the custodial death.Ms Mukerjea has been in the Byculla prison since September 2015 after her arrest on August 25 on charges of murdering her daughter, Sheena Bora. Her husband, Peter Mukerjea, was arrested after her. Together, the couple owned a TV network that they sold in 2009.