Indrani Mukerjea Sat On Sheena Bora's Face, Said She's Got Her Flat Now: Driver

Sheena Bora was killed in a car allegedly by Indrani, her ex-husband and her driver. Indrani was arrested in August, 2015. Three months later Peter Mukerjea was also arrested.

Mumbai | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: July 28, 2017 18:25 IST
According to the driver, Indrani Mukerjea took out a matchbox and set Sheena Bora's body on fire

Mumbai:  Indrani Mukerjea strangled her daughter Sheena Bora with both her hands and sat on her face, her driver revealed today during his cross-examination in a Mumbai court.

Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea, former media owners, are in jail since 2015 for the 2012 murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani's daughter by a previous marriage.

The crime surfaced three years later after the arrest of Indrani's driver Shyamvar Rai, who led the police to Sheena Bora's remains in jungles near Mumbai.

Sheena Bora was killed in a car allegedly by Indrani, her ex-husband and her driver. Indrani was arrested in August, 2015. Three months later Peter Mukerjea was also arrested.

During his cross examination today, Rai said "Indrani Madam was strangling Sheena Madam with both her hands." 

He also revealed that "Indrani Madam sat on Sheena's face and said she had got her three bedroom flat."

According to the driver, Indrani took out a matchbox and set her body on fire.
 

