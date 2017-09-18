In Maharashtra, Man Poisons Wife, Children Before Ending Life

A 30-year-old man allegedly poisoned his wife and two daughters before committing suicide at Nalla Sopara here, police said today.The man, Manish Singh, and his elder daughter Pragati (7) died, while his wife Pinky (28) and younger daughter Pratiksha (3) were battling for life at a hospital here, said an official at Tulinj police station under Vasai division. Both are in critical condition, he said.According to the police, Singh was into the business of buying and selling old cars. He had taken loans from banks for his business and was under heavy debt.Singh, who was depressed due to his financial woes, gave food items, apparently laced with poison, to his wife and children last night. He also consumed the same food items, they said.His father Jitendra Bahadur Singh (60), who resides near the family's house, heard screams coming from their residence. He rushed in and found Singh and Pragati dead, while Pinky and Pratiksha were lying on the floor in critical condition, the police said.The police said they recovered a suicide note from the house which read, "main Manish Singh apne bibi bacche ke sath jaa raha hoon" (I Manish Singh is going along with my wife and children).A case of accidental deaths has been registered and further probe was on, they added.