Husband Of Navi Mumbai's Day-Care Centre Owner Held

The husband of the owner of a day-care centre, where a 10-month-old girl was allegedly beaten-up and kicked last month, was arrested on Monday, police said.Praveen Nikam, husband of the owner of Purva Play School (the day-care centre) in Kharghar of Navi Mumbai, was apprehended in connection with the case, a senior police official said.Police have already arrested Priyanka Nikam, owner of centre.Both Praveen and Pryinaka, whose remanded ended on Monday, were produced in a local court which sent them in two-day police custody, he added.In November, a 10-month-old girl was allegedly beaten up and kicked at a creche in Navi Mumbai by a caretaker, who along with the day care centre owner were arrested, police had said.