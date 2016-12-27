Collapse
Expand

Husband Of Navi Mumbai's Day-Care Centre Owner Held

Mumbai | | Updated: December 27, 2016 04:45 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Husband Of Navi Mumbai's Day-Care Centre Owner Held

In November, a 10-month-old girl was allegedly beaten up and kicked at a creche in Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai:  The husband of the owner of a day-care centre, where a 10-month-old girl was allegedly beaten-up and kicked last month, was arrested on Monday, police said.

Praveen Nikam, husband of the owner of Purva Play School (the day-care centre) in Kharghar of Navi Mumbai, was apprehended in connection with the case, a senior police official said.

Police have already arrested Priyanka Nikam, owner of centre.

Both Praveen and Pryinaka, whose remanded ended on Monday, were produced in a local court which sent them in two-day police custody, he added.

In November, a 10-month-old girl was allegedly beaten up and kicked at a creche in Navi Mumbai by a caretaker, who along with the day care centre owner were arrested, police had said.

 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READWoman Says She Found 100 Crores In Her Jan Dhan Account, Wrote To PM
Navi Mumbai's Day-Care Centreday-care centrePurva Play School

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreGoogle Smartwatch 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................