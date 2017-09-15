Heavy Rain In Mumbai Stops Traffic, Thunderstorms Will Rage Today

Mumbai has been experiencing a spate of thunderstorms off late, and it seems like today is going to be one of those days.The city saw thunder and lightning on Thursday evening, that saw a number of Mumbaikars left unprepared, what with the sun beating down on the city off-late.All of Thursday night and until early today morning Mumbai experienced significant showers coupled with thunder and lightning, leading to traffic snarls in many places. A few areas have also reported flooding.The places that received maximum rainfall are Dadar (44 mm), Bandra, Vile Parle, Santacruz (42 mm), and Andheri (38 mm). The BMC pressed 29 dewatering pumps into service to help the water recede faster. Due to the heavy rainfall, Western Railway's services were also running late by 10-15 minutes.As per the Regional Meteorological Department, the city can expect a few spells of rain or thundershowers. According to Skymetweather, Maharashtra region is likely to experience showers and thunderstorms due to a cyclonic circulation over South Madhya Pradesh and the northwest Bay of Bengal along with a low-pressure area extending up to North Kerala and Marathwada.High tide is expected at 7:33 pm today at 3.64 meters. The tide is expected to be at its lowest at 2:01 pm todayThere are several roads in the city that have traffic jams. As per Google Maps, the roads that are jammed are:Expect a 15-minute delayExpect a 20-minute delayExpect a 15-minute delayExpect a 15-minute delayHuge traffic jam here, expect a 20-minute delayExpect a 15-minute delayExpect a 20-minute delayExpect a 15-minute delayExpect a 15-minute delayExpect a 20-minute delayExpect a 20-minute delayexpect a 15-20 minute delayExpect a 15-minute delayAll trains are running on timeThere is a 10-minute delay on this lineTrains along this line are running on time: Trains along this line are running on time