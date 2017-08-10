Hasan Ali Money Laundering Case: Tax Raids At 4 Mumbai Properties Today

The Enforcement Directorate today conducted searches at few locations in Mumbai in connection with its money laundering investigation against Pune-based stud farm owner Hasan Ali Khan and others.Officials privy to the operations of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that the agency launched the searches early morning on at least four premises in Mumbai and are acting under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).The agency, which has booked 62-year-old Hasan Ali Khan and few of his alleged associates under criminal charges of money laundering in 2011, had swooped down on a dozen premises last year too, in connection with its investigation.The action against Hasan Ali and his other associates had come about after a lull of about six-years when he was first booked by the Enforcement Directorate. The central investigating agency wants to revive the case and bring to light additional evidences in the case.Hasan Ali, who was also jailed under anti-money laundering charges, was released on bail in August, 2015.The CBI too had registered a case against Hasan Ali and others early this year on charges of alleged criminal conspiracy and corruption.