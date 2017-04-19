Gold Bars, Jewellery Worth Rs 70 Lakh Seized From Dustbin At Mumbai Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs on Tuesday found gold bars and assorted jewellery, weighing 2.3 kgs, dumped in a dustbin in a men's toilet at the international airport, an official said today.The seized items include assorted gold jewellery and gold bars with a foreign marking which were found dumped in the dustbin in the toilet located near the conveyor belt number 5 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport, the official said.The value of the seized gold is estimated at Rs 70 lakh."The assorted gold jewellery and the gold bars were seized on the reasonable ground that they were brought by passenger(s) with a motive to smuggle them in India illegally," the official said.He said that some suspects have been identified on the basis of the CCTV footage of the area."It appears that sensing strong presence of the AIU officers around the belt area, the suspect(s) might have dropped the items in the dustbin," the official added.