Fire Breaks Out At Mukesh Ambani's Antilia Building

The blaze started on the 6th floor of the 27-storey building owned by the Ambanis on Altamount Road at around 9:10 pm, the Disaster Control Room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai | | Updated: July 10, 2017 23:11 IST
A fire broke out in industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Antilia building.

Mumbai:  A fire broke out in industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Antilia building, one of the most expensive residential properties in the world, tonight, police and civic officials said.

"The blaze erupted on the ninth floor and was extinguished within a few minutes. There was no major loss of property," a senior civic official said.

  "We got a call at 9:04 pm and fire brigade personnel reached the spot at 9:13 pm on the Altamont Road," said Mahesh Narvekar, Chief Officer, Disaster Management Cell of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

He said the fire was confined to 4G antenna on the ninth floor.

