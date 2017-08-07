Explosives, Detonators Recovered in Maharashtra's Thane, 3 Suspects Arrested

Ammonium nitrate is used to make improvised explosive devices (IED) that have been used to cause explosions in several terror attacks in Mumbai

Mumbai | Written by | Updated: August 07, 2017 12:58 IST
33 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Explosives, Detonators Recovered in Maharashtra's Thane, 3 Suspects Arrested

The police have seized ammonium nitrate and nine detonators in the raids.

Thane:  Days ahead of Independence Day, anti-terror agencies and the Railway Police have recovered a huge reserve of suspected explosive material and detonators in Thane's Mumbra area. Three suspects have been arrested in the case, police said. 

According to sources, the raids were conducted after surveillance and intelligence input was received by the Crime Branch, Railway Police and the Maharashtra ATS. The police have seized ammonium nitrate and nine detonators in the raids. 

Ammonium nitrate is used to make improvised explosive devices (IED) that have been used to cause explosions in several terror attacks in Mumbai. 

The Thane Police is expected to reveal more details later this evening. 

 

Trending

Share this story on

33 Shares
ALSO READEven After Fatal Accidents, India's Construction Sites Remain Death Traps For Workers
Independence DayAmmonium nitrateMaharashtra ATS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalAmazon SaleBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................