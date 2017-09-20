Dabbawalas Take A Day Off As Heavy Rain Batters Mumbai, Will Be Back Tomorrow The dabbawalas had last taken a day off on August 29 after incessant rains lashed Mumbai

After a rain-drenched Tuesday, the dabbawalas of Mumbai have suspended their services for today. The dabbawalas take trains to reach their destinations, but due to disruption of rail services following heavy rains in the financial hub, the delivery of over two lakh tiffins to office-goers won't be possible, said Subhash Talekar, Mumbai Dabbawala Association spokesperson."We will resume our services tomorrow," he said.The three railway lines -- Western, Central and Harbour -- that link 70 stations are crucial for the delivery of tiffins from the suburbs to business areas on the southern tip of the city, Mr Talekar said.The delivery men, most of whom come from villages around Pune, had last taken a day off on August 29 after persistent rain lashed Mumbai. This is the second time in about three weeks when incessant rain flooded low-lying areas and severely hit rail, road and air traffic in Mumbai. Several parts of the city including South Mumbai, Kandivili, Borivali, Andheri and Bhandup, were inundated. The Met officials have predicted more rain in the next 24 hours. Schools and colleges have been asked to remain closed today. "Schools are instructed to remain close for safety due to mixed predictions. This holiday will be compensated in Diwali," Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde said.Low visibility, strong winds and slippery conditions on Tuesday night caused a SpiceJet flight to overshoot while landing and skid on to the grass. All 183 passengers on the flight were safe, the airline informed. However, the incident disrupted air traffic.Actor Amitabh Bachchan has appealed to Mumbaikars to stay indoors and be safe. He posted a picture of himself on Twitter in which he is seen bowing down to Lord Ganesha. "The God's they be angry again .. ! They thunder and lightning loud and now it pours here in Mumbai .. be safe remain in the house," tweeted Mr Bachchan.