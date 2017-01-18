Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Masjid Stations Witness Blackouts; Train Services Not Hit

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and the neighbouring Masjid railway station in Mumbai witnessed blackouts last night, although the power outages did not hamper the suburban or long-distance train services, an official said."These two stations witnessed power failures twice tonight. First, the electricity supply got tripped at 9.16 pm and was restored at 9.28 pm. The second power failure lasted for more time as there was blackout between 9.40 pm and 10.30 pm," K Jain, senior PRO of Central Railway."Prima facie, the power failure was caused due to some technical problem near Karnak Bandar substation," he said.The official, however, said the power failures did not create any problems for the train services."There was no adverse impact on the operation of suburban and long distance rail services. All the indicators were working well and emergency lights were switched on.Besides, the lights inside the train compartments fared well to ease the passengers," Jain added.He also said the reason behind the power failure could be ascertained only after proper investigation.CST is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a historic railway station.