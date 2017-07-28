Car Rams Into Men Working On Flyover, Crashes Down; 2 Dead

Two people died and another was injured after being hit by a car on a flyover on Western Express Highway in Mumbai today, police said.The vehicle then crashed 20 feet down, but its driver and a passenger survived the crash. The incident took place at around 3.30 pm.Ahtashyam Kapadiya, driver of the car who was heading for Kherwadi with a friend, lost control and it rammed into workers who were doing a welding job by the side of the flyover, said a senior police officer.One of the workers, Sandeep Daudke, 26, died on the spot, while Lala Banshi, 28, died in hospital. Another person was injured and admitted in a nearby hospital.After running into the workers and hitting flyover's side-wall, the car fell down 20 feet. Mr Kapadiya and his friend survived the crash and fled from the spot, police said.Mr Kapadiya was later arrested from his house in Dongri area.He was booked under IPC sections 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving), a police official said.