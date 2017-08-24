Cabinet Approves Land-Swap For Mumbai Metro Project

In return for the land at RR station in Dahisar, the Airport Authority of India would get 40 acres of state government land at Gorai in Mumbai.

Mumbai | | Updated: August 24, 2017 00:34 IST
18 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cabinet Approves Land-Swap For Mumbai Metro Project

According to the land-swap proposal, the MMRDA will pay the difference in the cost of the land.

New Delhi:  The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the transfer of 40 acres of Airports Authority of India or AAI land to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority or MMRDA for constructing its metro shed.

In return for the land at RR station in Dahisar, the AAI would get 40 acres of state government land at Gorai in Mumbai, a government statement said.

"The land transaction will enable MMRDA to complete the metro rail project in Mumbai," it said.

According to the land-swap proposal, the MMRDA will pay the difference in the cost of the land.

Working under the MMRDA, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation or MMRC plans to construct a car shed on the Dahisar (E) to Andheri (E) metro corridor where a portion of the identified land is owned by the AAI. 

The government said that after operationalisation of the metro car shed, there will be generation of direct and indirect employment.

"The present proposal will generate employment for skilled, semi-skilled labourers along with job opportunities for technical experts, also there will be creation of jobs in manufacturing industries involved in the metro construction work," it said.

Trending

Share this story on

18 Shares
ALSO READThe Impossibly Lovely Nafisa Ali On A 1994 Cover Of Femina
Mumbai MetroUnion cabinetAirport Authority of IndiaMumbai metro airport authority of india

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaVIP 2Bareilly Ki BarfiSamsung Galaxy Note 8 LaunchNokia 6 saleAndroid Oreo Features

................................ Advertisement ................................