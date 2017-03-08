Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation To Elect New Mayor Today

The newly-elected corporators of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would elect mayor of the city today.Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar is the strongest contender for the post. The BJP has said that it will not challenge the Shiv Sena for the Mayoral post following a months-long bitter campaign ran by two parties against each other which cast doubts over Sena's support to the BJP at centre and in Maharashtra.However, Mr Mahadeshwar is facing legal trouble after a case has been filed in the court challenging his election.Local leader of the Congress Dharmesh Vyas, who filed a petition, said, "As a principal of a government-aided school, he had suppressed the information that he was drawing a salary from government grants which makes him ineligible even to become a corporator."The matter will be heard in court on April 6.Another independent candidate from the same ward, Mahendra Pawar too has filed a case alleging that a mayoral candidate has purchased his current flat by "flouting the rules". The hearing in the matter will take place on March 23.Calls and message sent to Mr Mahadeshwar did not elicit any response. However, his close associate said that the petitioners are the ones who have lost elections and are levelling such "baseless" allegations after being "politically motivated".Meanwhile, the civic administration has completed all its formalities to hold the election.Municipal Secretary Narayan Pathade said, "We are fully prepared to hold the mayoral election. The incumbent Mayor would preside the proceedings in which the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor would be elected."At 84, the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party in the 227-seat BMC after the elections but was way off the majority mark of 114. The BJP, which contested the civic body polls on its own rather than play second fiddle to the Sena, is a close second with 82 seats, dramatically improving its previous tally of 31.