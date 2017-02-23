BMC Election Result 2017: Now, Mumbai's Turn To Spurn Congress, Wipe-Out In City Election

The Congress today was unable to cut short its trend of losing important elections - it downsized its share considerably in the municipal corporation that runs Mumbai, accruing 28 seats (according to leads at 1:30 pm), down from 52. Sanjay Nirupam, the head of the party in Mumbai, offered to resign, accepting responsibility for the skimpy result.
Highlights
- Congress had 52 of 227 seats in Mumbai's corporation (since 2012)
- It's down to nearly half of that in 2017 (based on counting at 1:45 pm)
- Sanjay Nirupam, party chief in Mumbai, offers to resign
The corporation, with an annual budget of 37,000 crores, has 227 seats. It has been run for four successive terms (20 years) by the Shiv Sena and the BJP. but this time, in a breakup delivered by the allies' increasing disagreements, the parties contested the corporation separately. At 1:30 pm, the Sena, headed by Uddhav Thackeray, was considerably ahead (94 of 227 seats), though the BJP more than doubled its performance in the last election (61 of 227 seats at 1:30 pm compared to 32 in the last election).
Milind Deora, a former parliamentarian from Mumbai from the Congress, tweeted an admission of defeat. The party's effort for the election was undermined by a fight between Mr Nirpuam and senior leader Gurudas Kamat, who pulled out of the campaign because his inputs, including for the selection of candidates, were reportedly being ignored.
Congrats Shiv Sena & BJP for retaining BMC. For Mumbai's sake, earnestly hope the next 5 years are better than the last 2 decades- Milind Deora (@milinddeora) 23 February 2017
Mumbai set a record for voter turnout for this election, delivering a 25-year-high of 55%.
The election for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC is also being viewed as a mid-term report card on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who led the campaign for the BJP. Mr Thackeray had said that he would decide after this result on whether to remain partnered with the BJP in the coalition government that runs Maharashtra.