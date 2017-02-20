BMC Election: Raj Thackeray Can Change The Face Of Mumbai, Says Son Amit

Amit Thackeray is the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray.

He's diffident to take the plunge in active politics, but there's no way he can shirk his political legacy. Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray says he doesn't see active electoral politics in his near future. That hasn't stopped him from campaigning for the party for the BMC election or wading into a political quagmire - he recommends that the ban on college elections be lifted only if they can be managed without any law and order problem.Will Thackeray junior's touch - connecting with voters via Facebook Live and racking up over 52,000 followers on Facebook in just two weeks - be enough to breathe life into Raj Thackeray's political career?Excerpts from an interview with Amit Thackeray:The credit for it goes to my father. It's because of the MNS chief that I have received so many followers.Most of the time, people pose personal problems. I would not like to discuss the problems brought to me on a public forum as it would breach their confidence.I am with MNS chief Raj Thackeray. For the near future at least, I don't have any plan to contest elections.Yes, it's possible. If it can be done in Nashik, why not in Mumbai? I have taken my college friends to Nashik. They all were surprised to see the smooth roads and all the development work that the local body has done in the last five years.Raj Thackeray. Raj Thackeray. Raj Thackeray.If I am not wrong, college and university elections were put to an end following a murder during campus polls in 1991. If students are going to be killed or injured for college polls, then it's better to not have this tradition. But, if the government is planning to revive campus polls, then it should allow them only if it's sure that the election would be a smooth affair and there would be no law and order problem.Yes. Even I had heard of it. But, all that are rumours. I am fit and fine, and actively campaigning for MNS candidates via Facebook Live.