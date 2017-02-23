BMC Election 2017 Results Today: Who Will Win Mumbai? Results Today In Devendra Fadnavis vs Uddhav Thackeray - 10 Points

BMC Election 2017: Counting of votes will begin at 10 am
Mumbai: Counting of votes begins for elections held to Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC and nine other major municipalities in Maharashtra. The BMC, Asia's richest civic body, has been controlled by the Shiv Sena for the last 20 years and the party says it is coming back again. Its big challenge is from the BJP, its ally since 1992. The two parties contested separately this time after the Shiv Sena called off the partnership ahead of the civic polls. 55 percent voted in the BMC elections on Tuesday, the highest voter turnout in 25 years.
The BMC has an annual budget of 37,000 crores, more than that of some states. It has 227 seats and to have control a party needs to have 114.
Exit polls predicted a close contest between the Sena and the BJP. The Shiv Sena's internal assessment, said sources, is that it can win 110 seats.
The BJP is reportedly confident of winning 108 on its own and becoming the largest party. Officially the party's Maharashtra chief Raosaheb Danve said, "Of the 10 municipal corporations that went to polls, the BJP will come to power in six, including Mumbai."
There were many complaints of missing names in the voter lists for the BMC election and the state BJP has said that could mean fewer seats for it. "It was incumbent on the state's Election Commission to ensure these things didn't happen. Had these names not gone missing, the BJP would have got more seats than what we are expecting," said BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari.
If the Shiv Sena loses control of the BMC, its loss of political space will be complete after the BJP dominated the last national and assembly elections redefining itself as the senior partner in the alliance. For years before it played junior to the Sena and the change in equation has brought the alliance to breakpoint.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that his party will withdraw from the central and state governments led by the BJP after the civic polls, though he has held out such threats before. He said the alliance was off after the two parties failed to agree on seats sharing. A bitter, often personal campaign followed.
It has been called a "mini-assembly election" with voting also held for nine other major civic bodies, including those in Nagpur, Thane, Pune and Nashik and for 11 zilla parishads and 118 panchayat samitis. All votes will be counted today.
In the first round of civic elections held late last year and early this year, the BJP was the major gainer, making significant inroads in the Congress and NCP's traditional strongholds in rural Maharashtra.
In the last BMC election, the Shiv Sena had won 75 seats, the BJP, contesting as its ally, had won 31, the Congress had 52 and the NCP 13.