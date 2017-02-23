BMC Election 2017 Results Today: Who Will Win Mumbai? Results Today In Devendra Fadnavis vs Uddhav Thackeray - 10 Points

BMC Election 2017: Counting of votes will begin at 10 am

Mumbai: Counting of votes begins for elections held to Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC and nine other major municipalities in Maharashtra. The BMC, Asia's richest civic body, has been controlled by the Shiv Sena for the last 20 years and the party says it is coming back again. Its big challenge is from the BJP, its ally since 1992. The two parties contested separately this time after the Shiv Sena called off the partnership ahead of the civic polls. 55 percent voted in the BMC elections on Tuesday, the highest voter turnout in 25 years.