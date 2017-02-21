BMC Election 2017: Delay In Voters' List Release Might Impact Poll Result, Says BJP

BMC Election 2017: Many voters complained that their names were not on voting lists.

After engaging in bitter war of words with Shiv Sena during civic poll campaigning, Mumbai BJP unit president Ashish Shelar today said glitches like delay in release of voters' list might have an impact on the poll results."The release of list of voters got delayed and there was also a change in polling booths. All this may have an impact on elections," BJP Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar told reporters after casting his vote in suburban Bandra.He claimed that many voters have also not received their voting slip, which has prevented them from exercising their franchise."People want to vote but not able to due to these glitches. The confusion will have an impact on the results," Mr Shelar said.BJP MP Poonam Mahajan after exercising her franchise, said the party's decision to break ties with Shiv Sena has given an opportunity to youth candidates, who would have otherwise not got a chance despite doing good work."During the Assembly polls, we observed that the percentage of voting for the BJP had increased. We have really good youth candidates who have done good work but never got a chance (to contest polls). Until people come out and exercise their franchise, they will not get the change they seek," she said.MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that like people should exercise their right to cast their votes, political parties should also work as promised by them during poll campaigning."Like there are hoardings beckoning people to come out and vote, there should be similar hoardings for political parties to do work as promised," he said.Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe said every election is different as per the context at the local and national level, and the social and political fabric is changing towards tolerance and local development issues."Sena's strength is its 24X7 services for people and strong organisation with dynamic leadership of Uddhavji Thackeray. We are confident of a grand victory in Mumbai, Thane Ulhasnagar, Nasik and a roaring performance all over the state," Ms Gorhe said.