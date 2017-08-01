After Mumbai Teen's Suicide, Fadnavis Says 'Blue Whale' Game Dangerous

Highlights 14-year-old boy jumped off fifth floor of building in Mumbai on Saturday Friends said that boy's death was linked to 'Blue Whale' game: police 'Blue Whale' game reportedly debuted in Russia 4 years ago

On Saturday, a 14-year-old in Mumbai jumped off the fifth floor of a building, hours after telling his friends he would not come to school anymore. The police are investigating whether the death is India's first linked to the "Blue Whale" suicide challenge floating on the Internet. Several suicides outside India have been linked to the deadly video game.Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today that he would report his concern to the centre. "The Blue Whale game is dangerous and has caused worries for everyone. The issue will be conveyed to the centre," Mr Fadnavis said in the state assembly.The boy, a class 9 student living in the Andheri suburb, had allegedly discussed the game with his friends, who had thought he was joking when he talked about suicide.When he jumped around 5 pm, a man saw him and alerted the police."The teenager's friends were chatting on social media groups about his death being linked to the Blue Whale online suicide challenge game," a senior police official said.The "Blue Whale" game reportedly debuted in Russia four years ago. It asks participants to draw a blue whale on a piece of paper and carve the figure onto their body. That is the first of 50 dares, which may include watching horror movies alone or harming themselves. The final task is suicide. Every task has to be filmed and shared as "proof".Senior Mumbai police officer Milind Khetle confirmed that the "Blue Whale" link was being investigated in the Andheri suicide and the boy's mobile phone and other gadgets are being examined."Earlier they used to play Pokemon and today they are addicted to the blue whale game. They follow instructions given to them by the game. We are investigating this angle too," Mr Khetle told NDTV.He said it was crucial for parents to track their children's online activities and also keep in touch with other parents. "Kids have access to unwanted information along with beneficial information. What the child is doing, what is his mindset, how has been socializing in the last fifteen days is something the parents need to keep track of," said Mr Khetle.