BMC Election 2017- It's BJP vs Shiv Sena As Mumbai Votes Today For Polls To Richest Civic Body: 10 Points

Mumbai: Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - richest civic body in India - and nine other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, began at 7.30 am today with over 90 lakh voters in the country's commercial capital deciding the fate of Shiv Sena, BJP and the Congress. The election has virtually turned into a battle of prestige for the friend-turned-opponents in the state, the BJP and Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena, which had been ruling the BMC with the BJP for several years, has decided to fight elections alone this time. A political battle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena ahead of the civic polls has deteriorated the relationship between the parties and the results could also change the course of the state's affairs. BMC is the most cash rich corporation in the country with an annual budget of 37,000 crores. For over two decades, the Shiv Sena has dominated it with four straight wins.