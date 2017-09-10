Bengaluru Musician, 29, Jumps From 12th Floor In Mumbai

Highlights Karan Joseph was watching TV with friends earlier He was reportedly in an inebriated state when he jumped No suicide note left, mobile submitted to forensics for possible lead

#KaranJoseph was a genius. Should have been far more celebrated than he was. It's really unfair, how the music scene works in India. :( — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) September 9, 2017

A 29-year-old musician from Bengaluru allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping off the 12th floor of a high-rise building in suburban Bandra in Mumbai, the police said.Karan Joseph took the extreme step by jumping off a window of the flat, owned by a company where his friend Rishi Shah works, at Bullock Road, they said.Karan was staying in the flat since the last month and was reportedly depressed, said a senior police inspector of Bandra police station.At around 8.30 am, Karan along with Rishi and other friends was watching television in the living room. After sometime, he got up, went near the window and jumped off it. He was reportedly in an inebriated state, the official said.Karan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police said, adding Karan had gone out on Friday night and returned home only Saturday morning.According to the police no suicide note was found from the spot."His mobile phone will be sent to forensic science laboratory to get any possible lead about the reason behind his death," the official said.Karan's parents have been informed about the incident and the body will be handed over to his kin after post-mortem. An accidental death report has been registered and probe is underway, he said.Reacting to the incident, singer and music director Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "Destroyed. Karan Joseph, one of the most incredible Indian musicians, has committed suicide. Played with Pentagram on our MTV Unplugged set."