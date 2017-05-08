Art, Idols Stolen After Break-In At Home Of Actor Nutan

Idols, swords, silver plates and glasses were stolen from her bungalow.

Mumbai police have arrested six people, including a minor, for robbing artefacts and idols from yesteryear actor Nutan's bungalow in Parsik Hills. In the wee hours of Friday, eight robbers entered the bungalow and threatened the security guard with a knife and sword, before fleeing away with the valuables worth Rs 48,500, police said, adding they are looking the stolen booty.Nutan's son and actor Mohnish Bahl (56), who said his parents built the bungalow in 1965, has kept three security guards to take care of the property. He resides in Mumbai with his wife and two children. "The robbers completely vandalised the place; the art pieces and idols were collected by my father over 45 years. They even broke my mother's picture frame as well as those of certificates given to my father," he told mid-day. "All of these are priceless memories for me... it was a sorry sight, it hurt to see everything strewn about in such a manner."The arrested accused have been identified as Uday Jha (19), Suraj Singh (18), Chandan Satendra Singh (18), Jitu Gautam (19), Chandan Patva (21) and a 17-year-old, all residents of Mumbra.They robbed two silver plates of 500g each worth Rs 40,000, six silver-coated glasses worth Rs 3,000, different idols all worth Rs 5,000, and two swords worth Rs 500. The total worth of the stolen booty was Rs 48,500. Police sources said the robbers are drug addicts who used to hunt for vacant places around the forest area near the bungalow to go and smoke up. Later, they came to know of the valuables inside the bungalow."They saw that the security guards stationed at the bungalow were senior citizens. So they started pelting stones to confuse them, and slowly, made their way inside. It was done just to earn a few bucks to fund their habit," said an officer.A case was lodged with the Mumbra police by one of the security guards, Kailash Tukaram Nirgudkar (47), on May 5 under sections 395 (dacoity) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.Senior inspector Ravindra Tayade said that on May 5 he received information about the robbers sitting in an autorickshaw near Reti Bunder. "We laid a trap and caught hold of four from the spot, and seized two swords from them that were taken from the bungalow. Their interrogation led us to Patva and the minor. All of them were produced in court on Saturday and sent to police custody till May 8. A search is on for two more involved in the crime," he added.Assistant inspector Dilip Jadhav, who is the investigating officer in the case, said they are on the lookout for the two other accused and will arrest them soon.