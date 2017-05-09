Anybody Who's Anybody Is Taking A Helicopter To Justin Bieber Concert Million-Air, a company that's offering these rides, has already booked 18 helicopter rides at a starting price of Rs 1.5 lakhs per chopper.

Justin Bieber's concert is being held at Navi Mumbai, about an hour-long drive from South Mumbai. Mumbai: It isn't just pop star Justin Bieber who's landing in a helicopter at a stadium in Mumbai tomorrow where he will perform for 70,000 fans. Today, private chopper companies confirmed that there's a last-minute rush to book helicopter rides by people who don't want to be stuck in traffic jams- and presumably have a lot of money to spare.



The concert is being held at Navi Mumbai, about an hour-long drive from South Mumbai. The race-course at Mahalaxmi, which hosts a helipad, is over-run with bookings for private helicopter take-offs.



The more than 30-kilometre drive will be covered in less than 15 minutes.



Million-Air, a company that's offering these rides, has already booked 18 helicopter rides at a starting price of Rs 1.5 lakhs per chopper. Each chopper will ferry at least three passengers. The company says Bollywood stars and some India Inc big hitters are among those who've signed up. The landing spot is an 15-minute walk from the stadium but a shuttle service is also available.



"Bieber will take off in one of these to the venue; these are fairly big multi-engine choppers accommodating 11 to 12 passengers," said D Singh, who



Rides are also available from the Juhu Airport to the D Y Patil Stadium at a minimum price of Rs 50,000 per head.



Flying back from the stadium is not an option-even if you can afford it. Because it will be dark, helicopter rides aren't on offer for the return journey. Maybe pack some Bieber tunes and enjoy those on the long drive home.



